Sound overseas Chinese work helps advance national rejuvenation

Xinhua) 08:27, May 09, 2023

Participants pose for a group photo during a "Warm Spring" activity for overseas Chinese held by the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi, Vietnam, Jan. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- On Monday, the 10th Conference for Friendship of Overseas Chinese Associations opened in Beijing. As an important platform that gathers associations of overseas Chinese from around the world, the conference this year is attended by about 500 heads of such associations from over 130 countries and regions.

As the Chinese leadership once noted, for Chinese people, both at home and abroad, the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a shared dream. The Chinese government has always attached great importance to closely uniting overseas Chinese, returned overseas Chinese and their relatives, and encouraging them to play an active part in national rejuvenation.

To ensure that work related to overseas Chinese is sound and effective, Chinese authorities have held meetings to enhance overall planning, and also reformed relevant institutions and mechanisms. These measures have enhanced the coordination of departments, enabling work related to overseas Chinese to progress in a systematic and holistic manner.

With an effective work mechanism established, the Chinese government was able to introduce more tangible measures to attract overseas Chinese to participate in China's social and economic development.

For instance, in 2014, the State Council approved the establishment of the 480-square-km China (Shantou) Pilot Zone for Economic and Cultural Cooperation with Overseas Chinese in Shantou, Guangdong Province. After years of development, the zone has become a significant booster of local economic development. In 2020 and 2021, the annual GDP growth rate of the zone stayed above 20 percent.

Over the past decade, central and regional authorities have been constantly upgrading measures to serve overseas Chinese and safeguard their legitimate rights and benefits.

On April 27, two vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy arrived in the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah on an emergency evacuation mission. That day, 668 Chinese citizens were evacuated from Sudan, where weeks-long conflicts posed severe safety threats.

"Above all, we are so grateful to our motherland. The motherland is always our strong backing," said Chen Lihui, an evacuee.

Ensuring safety and well-being is only one aspect of China's endeavor to serve overseas Chinese. Over the years, a number of policies have been formulated to streamline the application of visas and long-term or permanent residence for Chinese of foreign nationalities.

In addition, overseas Chinese and their family members can now benefit from a plethora of policies and regulations that ensure their rights to receive education, operate businesses, and receive timely medical attention when in need.

