Chinese consulate in San Francisco slams car crash attack on visa office

Xinhua) 09:41, October 11, 2023

Police officers work outside the visa office of the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco, California, the United States, Oct. 9, 2023. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese consulate in San Francisco denounced a car crash attack on its visa office in a statement on Monday.

"On the afternoon of Oct. 9, 2023, local time, an unidentified person drove a vehicle and violently crashed into the visa office of our consulate, posing a serious threat to the safety of staff and people on site, causing serious damage to our consulate's facilities and property," said the statement.

The consulate said it severely condemns the violent attack and reserves the right to pursue responsibilities related to the incident, adding that it has made solemn representations to the United States, demanding that the truth be quickly ascertained and dealt with seriously by the law.

"We also urge the United States to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of Consulate General personnel and premises, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and the Consular Convention between China and the U.S.," said the statement.

