Chinese FM meets U.S. congressional delegation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, welcomed Schumer and his delegation to China, expressing the hope that the lawmakers will gain a more accurate understanding of China, view China in a more objective way, and manage differences in a more rational way, so as to play a constructive role in bringing bilateral relations back onto the right track.

Noting that China and the United States have different social systems, history, culture and development stages, Wang said that the two sides should respect the development path chosen by each other's people, respect each other's core interests and development rights.

The development of China-U.S. relations should be based on the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang added.

Wang said the recent series of dialogues and exchanges between the two sides have been widely welcomed by all sectors within the two countries and the international community, which fully demonstrates that it is the right move to promote the stabilization of China-U.S. relations, and conforms to the common interests of both countries and the world.

The two sides should earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and strive for the real stability and improvement of China-U.S. relations for the benefit of both countries and the world, Wang said.

Schumer introduced the relevant views of the U.S. side and expressed the willingness to strengthen contact and dialogue with China in the spirit of candor and mutual respect, manage differences responsibly and avoid conflicts.

The United States does not seek to de-couple with China, and the stable development of U.S.-China relations is beneficial to the United States and the world, said Schumer.

