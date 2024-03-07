China spares no effort to ensure safety of overseas Chinese: FM

March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Over the past year, China spared no effort to ensure the safety of overseas Chinese, handling more than 80,000 cases with enhanced consular protection efforts, and evacuating thousands of Chinese citizens from regions including Sudan, Palestine and Israel, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

