Omani FM says Oman-China ties sound, strong

Xinhua) 08:51, January 09, 2025

Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi delivers a speech during a media meeting in Muscat, Oman, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

MUSCAT, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi said here on Wednesday that Oman and China share a longstanding relationship, characterized by sound and strong bilateral ties that continue to grow "in the best way possible."

Albusaidi made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua during a media meeting named "Oman and the World."

Oman appreciates China's support for the Palestinian cause, he said, adding that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China can play a very important role in addressing the Palestinian issue.

He added that the focus of bilateral relations lies in enhancing economic engagement, fostering investments, and encouraging more Chinese tourists to visit Oman.

During the same event, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salim bin Mohammed Al Mahrouqi said that China is a highly important tourism market, and Oman welcomes more Chinese tourists.

Mahrouqi noted that Oman has already established a tourism promotion office in China and plans to hold more promotional events in the future. "China is an important market with great potential for us," he said.

