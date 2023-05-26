Chinese embassy marks 45th anniversary of China-Oman ties

Xinhua) 11:25, May 26, 2023

Participants pose for a group photo at a reception celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Oman in Muscat, Oman, on May 25, 2023. A reception celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Oman took place on Wednesday evening in Muscat, the capital of Oman. (Xinhua/Wang Qiang)

MUSCAT, May 25 (Xinhua) -- A reception celebrating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Oman took place on Wednesday evening in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

In her address, Chinese Ambassador to Oman, Li Lingbing, emphasized the enduring bond between the two nations over the past 45 years, saying the two countries have respected, trusted, and supported each other regardless of the ever-changing international landscape.

Together, China and Oman have crafted an indelible chapter of peaceful coexistence, serving as an exemplar of cooperation between countries with divergent political systems, said the Chinese ambassador.

According to Li, the two nations have demonstrated how countries with distinct economic models and cultural backgrounds can work together for mutual benefits through cooperation and the exchange of knowledge.

"The extraordinary journey of China-Oman relations and the remarkable achievements we have accumulated have not only benefited our respective populations and socio-economic development but have also made contributions to global peace and development," the Chinese diplomat stated.

As part of the event, a Yunnan specialty food promotion and a captivating cultural performance titled "Colorful Yunnan" were showcased. Yunnan, the enchanting southwestern province of China, boasts abundant tourism resources, including breathtaking landscapes, vibrant ethnic traditions, and a delightful climate.

Approximately 700 people attended the event organized by the embassy. Among them were Muscat governor Sayyid Saud Hilal Al Busaidi, Governor of Yunnan Wang Yubo, as well as other Omani officials and Chinese representatives.

China and Oman established their diplomatic ties on May 25, 1978.

