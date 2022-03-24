Senior officials of China, Oman meet via video link

BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday met via video link with Khalid Hilal Al Ma'awali, chairman of the consultative council of Oman.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said the mutual political trust between China and Oman has been consolidated and bilateral cooperation in various fields has seen positive progress under the guidance of the two heads of state.

China has always viewed China-Oman relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, and stands ready to work with the Omani side to consolidate mutual political trust, enhance people-to-people exchanges, strengthen anti-pandemic and practical cooperation in various fields, and further enrich the China-Oman strategic partnership, said Wang.

He said the CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen exchanges with the consultative council of Oman and contribute to advancing bilateral ties.

Ma'awali expressed consolation over the recent China Eastern Airlines plane crash, and spoke highly of China's development achievements.

He said Oman attaches great importance to developing ties with China and is willing to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with China in various fields under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Omani consultative council is ready to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC National Committee and play its role in the development of bilateral ties, he added.

