China expects Oman to play unique role in regional, global affairs: FM

Xinhua) 14:47, March 30, 2021

MUSCAT, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China expects Oman to play a unique and constructive role in regional and international affairs, visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

The Chinese diplomat made the remarks during his meeting with Omani Minister of the Royal Office Sultan bin Mohammed al-Numani.

Wang conveyed the cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, saying China always pursues an independent foreign policy of peace, advocates equality between big and small countries, which is similar to Oman's long-time peaceful foreign policy.

Calling Oman as a reliable strategic partner, Wang said China is willing to consolidate the traditional friendship, deepen cooperation in various fields, and seek greater development of the China-Oman strategic partnership in the new era.

China firmly supports Oman in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and stability, pursuing a development path in line with its own national conditions, and playing a unique and constructive role in regional and international affairs, the Chinese diplomat vowed.

Wang voiced appreciation of Oman's firm support on the issues concerning China's core interests, adding that China is ready to boost bilateral cooperation in the fields including trade, investment, 5G, and information technology, in a bid to assist Oman with its strategy to achieve the goal of economic diversification.

He thanked Oman for providing convenience for the replenishment of the Chinese naval escort fleet, while calling on the two countries to enhance exchanges and cooperation, and make joint efforts to combat terrorism in all forms.

For his part, Sultan asked Wang to convey Sultan Haitham's sincere greetings and good wishes to President Xi, noting that Oman cherishes its traditional friendship with China and looks forward to deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest in Oman, which hopes to boost cooperation with China in the fields such as information technology and carry out tripartite cooperation in the region, he said.

The Omani official reiterated that his country has always adhered to the principle of neutrality and non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, and will strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly combat terrorism and promote regional peace, stability and development.

Oman will continue to provide convenience for the replenishment of the Chinese naval escort fleet, he pledged.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)