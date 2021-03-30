China, Oman pledge to make joint contribution to peace in Middle East

Xinhua) 14:43, March 30, 2021

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said in Muscat, Oman, March 29, 2021. (Photo by Khaled Orabi/Xinhua)

MUSCAT, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China and Oman pledged on Monday to step up communication and cooperation and make joint efforts to help the Middle East achieve peace and stability.

The pledge was made at a meeting between visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Omani Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said in Muscat, the capital of the sultanate.

Noting that China and Oman are both peace-loving countries boasting long histories, Wang said the ancient "Maritime Silk Road" that once linked the two peoples was the starting point for both the friendly exchanges between the two countries and the traditional friendly bond between China and the Arab world.

Lauding the China-Oman relationship as a paradigm of the equal, mutually beneficial and win-win relationship between a major country and a small one, the Chinese diplomat said that China and Oman have continuously deepened their strategic partnership through enhancing political mutual trust and firmly supporting each other on the issues related to each other's core interests.

Wang noted that, during his current visit, the two sides agreed to deepen the synergy between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Oman's "2040 Vision," and expand bilateral cooperation for the benefits of the two peoples.

Both China and Oman actively advocate democratizing international relations, upholding multilateralism, and safeguarding the international system with the United Nations as the core and the international order based on international law, Wang added.

He said the two countries agreed to make joint efforts to pass on and carry forward their traditional friendship and strive to achieve greater development of their strategic partnership in the new era.

China never seeks its own gains or sphere of influence in the Middle East, nor will it participate in geographical competition in the region, said the Chinese minister, stressing that his country stands ready to promote the South-South cooperation with the Mideast countries, defend the common interests, and achieve common development.

Wang voiced China's support for the Mideast countries, which he said should remain the masters of their own fates, to peacefully solve their hot-spot issues and problems left over from history through dialogue and consultation, adding that he's confident that the regional countries can work together to build a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Middle East as long as they can understand, tolerate and trust each other.

The Chinese diplomat also praised Oman's moderate and pragmatic foreign policy, citing the Arab country's efforts to make extensive contacts with other countries in the region and its unique role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

China will continue to be a reliable and long-term cooperation partner for Oman and other Mideast countries, Wang said.

For his part, Fahd said China plays a key role in both regional and international arenas and makes significant contribution to the peaceful development in the region and across the globe.

Noting that Oman cherishes its friendship with China, Fahd said his country is willing to vigorously expand cooperation with China and promote further development of the bilateral ties.

In view of the many conflicts and disputes in the Middle East, the regional countries should seek unity in weal and woe, said the Omani official.

He also praised China's consistent adherence to the principle of mutual trust and mutual benefit in its foreign policy, expressing the hope that China will further exert its influence and make greater contribution to the bright future of the Middle East and the world as well.

Oman is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China and make unremitting efforts to achieve regional peace and stability, said Fahd.

