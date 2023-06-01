China builds landmark monument in Oman to mark mutual friendship

This photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows the Zheng He Monument in Salalah, Oman. (Xinhua/Wang Qiang)

SALALAH, Oman, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Oman hosted on Tuesday night a completion ceremony for the Zheng He Monument in the coastal city of Salalah in Dhofar Governorate to commemorate the great Chinese mariner who once traveled to the coast of Oman as well as the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Oman, Li Lingbing, delivered a speech at the ceremony, stating that Oman is an important country along the ancient Maritime Silk Road, and the protagonist of this monument, Zheng He, a Chinese navigator of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), visited Oman, including Dhofar, four times.

Li said that as this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the completion of the Zheng He Monument at this momentous historical occasion holds special significance.

It is believed that this unique landmark building will become a new symbol of the continued advancement of China-Oman friendship in the new era, she said, adding that it will witness the continuous enhancement of mutual understanding and exchanges in various fields between China and Oman, and contribute to the construction of a community of shared future with mutual benefit and common development, bringing greater benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, chairman of the Oman-China Friendship Association, said in his speech that the Zheng He Monument clearly demonstrates the long-standing and uninterrupted exchanges between the civilizations of Oman and China. The wise leaders of both countries have been committed to the development and growth of bilateral relations in various fields.

Zheng is widely recognized as one of the most accomplished seafarers in Chinese history. He commanded the massive Ming Dynasty fleets to embark on seven expeditionary voyages to Southeast Asia, South Asia, West Asia, and East Africa during the 15th century.

Designed by the Beijing Institute of Architectural Design, the monument draws inspiration from the graceful ocean waves and the bow of a ship, capturing the dynamic curves that vividly portray Zheng's fleet triumphantly sailing through wind and waves. Notably, the construction of the monument employed cutting-edge 3D printing technology, executed by the China Communications Construction Company.

The site chosen for the Zheng He Monument is in the core area of the national-level coastal traditional culture, tourism, and business district developed by the Dhofar Governorate. The monument will serve as a permanent landmark for Salalah.

China and Oman established a strategic partnership in 2018 and signed cooperation agreements under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Chinese Ambassador to Oman, Li Lingbing, delivers a speech at a completion ceremony for the Zheng He Monument in Salalah, Oman, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Qiang)

