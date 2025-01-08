Home>>
Shenzhou-18 astronauts meet press after return from space
(Xinhua) 16:14, January 08, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-18 crewed mission met with the press on Wednesday, marking their first public appearance since returning from space two months ago.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.