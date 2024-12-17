Shenzhou-19 crew set for maiden extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 10:14, December 17, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-19 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Monday.

Over the past 48 days, the astronauts have accomplished a rotation with the Shenzhou-18 crew, attended to the maintenance and upkeep of the space station platform, ensured the upkeep of the life and health support system, conducted inspections and tests on EVA suits, and prepared for the spacewalk.

The CMSA noted that the crew has participated in system-wide pressure emergency drills, medical rescue exercises and other in-orbit training programs, while also carrying out an array of space science experiments.

The agency confirmed that the Shenzhou-19 crew is in good health and the space station is operating smoothly, providing optimal conditions for conducting EVAs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)