Shenzhou-19 crew receive delivery from Earth

Xinhua) 18:52, November 16, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-19 crew aboard the orbiting Tiangong space station received a shipment of supplies from Earth on Saturday, after the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the space station.

At 8:26 a.m., astronaut Cai Xuzhe opened the hatch of Tianzhou-8 and entered the cargo ship.

Tianzhou-8 carried approximately six tonnes of materials, including consumables for the astronauts' in-orbit residency, propellants, experiment equipment, and over 400 kilograms of scientific research supplies.

The Shenzhou-19 crew will proceed with cargo transfer and other related tasks as planned.

China launched Tianzhou-8 on Friday night to deliver supplies to its orbiting Tiangong space station. About three hours later, the cargo craft successfully docked with the space station.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)