Shenzhou-19 crew receive delivery from Earth
BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-19 crew aboard the orbiting Tiangong space station received a shipment of supplies from Earth on Saturday, after the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the space station.
At 8:26 a.m., astronaut Cai Xuzhe opened the hatch of Tianzhou-8 and entered the cargo ship.
Tianzhou-8 carried approximately six tonnes of materials, including consumables for the astronauts' in-orbit residency, propellants, experiment equipment, and over 400 kilograms of scientific research supplies.
The Shenzhou-19 crew will proceed with cargo transfer and other related tasks as planned.
China launched Tianzhou-8 on Friday night to deliver supplies to its orbiting Tiangong space station. About three hours later, the cargo craft successfully docked with the space station.
