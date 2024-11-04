Shenzhou-18 astronauts arrive in Beijing
In this combo photo, astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu (from L to R) are out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Nov. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-18 crew arrived in Beijing by plane on Monday after a six-month space station mission.
Shenzhou-18's return capsule, carrying astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 1:24 a.m. (Beijing Time) on Monday, and the crew all left the return capsule by 2:15 a.m., according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
The three astronauts, after staying in orbit for 192 days, were all in good health and the Shenzhou-18 manned mission was a success, the CMSA said.
The crew will enter a period of medical quarantine and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, it said, adding that they will meet with the press in Beijing afterward.
