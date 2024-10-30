China's Shenzhou-19 spaceship docks with space station combination

Xinhua) 13:08, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship successfully docked with the space station combination on Wednesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The spaceship made a fast, automated rendezvous and docking with the front port of the space station's core module Tianhe at 11 a.m. (Beijing Time).

The astronaut trio aboard the spaceship will then enter the Tianhe module. Meanwhile, the Shenzhou-18 crew members are ready for their arrival.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China early on Wednesday.

