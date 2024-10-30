China launches Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship

Xinhua) 08:21, October 30, 2024

The Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China launched the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship on Wednesday, sending three astronauts -- including the country's first female space engineer -- to its orbiting space station for a six-month mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

