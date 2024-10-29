Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-19 mission meet press

Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe (C), Song Lingdong (R) and Wang Haoze, who will carry out the Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Oct. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission, met the press on Tuesday.

The Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced earlier at a press conference on Tuesday.

