China to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship on Oct. 30

Xinhua) 08:55, October 29, 2024

JIUQUAN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the country's northwest, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday.

