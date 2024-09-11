China holds ceremony to honor Shenzhou-16, Shenzhou-17 crews

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- An award ceremony for the astronauts of China's Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17 spaceflight missions was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, presented medals and certificates to Shenzhou-16 astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, and to Shenzhou-17 astronauts Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin.

In April 2024, Jing Haipeng was honored with a special-class aerospace achievement medal, and Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao received third-class aerospace achievement medals and the honorary title of "Heroic Astronaut."

In July, Tang Hongbo was honored with a second-class aerospace achievement medal, while Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin received third-class medals and the honorary title of "Heroic Astronaut."

