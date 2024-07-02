Home>>
Shenzhou-18 crew to conduct second extravehicular activities
(Xinhua) 16:08, July 02, 2024
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-18 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their second extravehicular activities within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Tuesday.
