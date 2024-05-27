Shenzhou-18 crew to conduct extravehicular activities

Xinhua) 16:47, May 27, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-18 crew members, who are currently on board China's space station, will conduct their first extravehicular activities (EVAs) within the next few days, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Monday.

