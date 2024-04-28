We Are China

Shenzhou-18 taikonauts to create simplified version of aquatic ecosystem

Xinhua) 10:06, April 28, 2024

This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a backup version of the aquatic ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The three taikonauts aboard China's Shenzhou-18 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another taikonaut trio on Friday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.

A unique task for the taikonauts of Shenzhou-18 is to create an "aquarium" and raise fish in zero gravity.

They will create a simplified version of an aquatic ecosystem using zebrafish and algae to study how the space environment affects their growth and system balance.

Researcher Wang Gaohong prepares the backup version of the aquatic ecosystem at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members transfer the integrated aquatic ecosystem sample for the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members pose for a group photo with the integrated aquatic ecosystem sample for the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member processes the algae at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

