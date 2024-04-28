Shenzhou-18 taikonauts to create simplified version of aquatic ecosystem
This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a backup version of the aquatic ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
The three taikonauts aboard China's Shenzhou-18 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another taikonaut trio on Friday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.
A unique task for the taikonauts of Shenzhou-18 is to create an "aquarium" and raise fish in zero gravity.
They will create a simplified version of an aquatic ecosystem using zebrafish and algae to study how the space environment affects their growth and system balance.
This photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a backup version of the aquatic ecosystem. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Researcher Wang Gaohong prepares the backup version of the aquatic ecosystem at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A staff member observes the condition of the zebrafish for backup at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Staff members transfer the integrated aquatic ecosystem sample for the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Staff members pose for a group photo with the integrated aquatic ecosystem sample for the Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A staff member processes the algae at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
A staff member observes the condition of the zebrafish for backup at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship
- See-off ceremony held for taikonauts of Shenzhou-18 mission
- China's Shenzhou-18 manned spaceship docks with space station combination
- Shenzhou-18 astronauts enter space station
- Shenzhou-18 taikonauts start journey to space station for more sci-tech experiments
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.