Shenzhou-18 astronauts enter space station

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 26, 2024 shows the Shenzhou-17 and Shenzhou-18 crew posing for a group photo inside China's space station. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts aboard China's Shenzhou-18 spaceship have entered the country's space station and met with another astronaut trio on Friday, starting a new round of in-orbit crew handover.

The Shenzhou-17 crew opened the hatch at 5:04 a.m. (Beijing Time). The three space station occupants greeted the new arrivals, and they took group pictures.

The space get-together of the two crews kicked off the fourth in-orbit crew rotation in China's space station.

According to the China Manned Space Agency, the six astronauts will live and work together for about 5 days to complete planned tasks and handover work.

This image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 26, 2024 shows the astronauts of the Shenzhou-17 mission greeting the Shenzhou-18 crew at China's space station. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

