Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-18 mission meet press

Xinhua) 13:21, April 24, 2024

Ye Guangfu (C), Li Cong (R) and Li Guangsu, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-18 spaceflight mission, met the press on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-18 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 8:59 p.m. Thursday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced earlier at a press conference on Wednesday.

