Shenzhou-17 orbital capsule separates from return capsule

Xinhua) 17:00, April 30, 2024

JIUQUAN, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The orbital capsule of the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship separated from the return capsule successfully on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

