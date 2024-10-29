Weather favorable for launching Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship: launch center

Xinhua) 08:10, October 29, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 22, 2024 shows the combination of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket being transferred to the launch area. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The weather on the launch day of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship will be favorable, with all meteorological conditions meeting the mission requirements, the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China announced on Monday.

China will launch the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship in the near future, with the combination of the spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket already transferred to the launch area.

The Shenzhou-19 crewed space mission has completed its last joint practice before launch and the system-wide airtightness check. The rocket and spacecraft have completed the electrical performance test, and the astronauts and all systems at the launch site have carried out the launch drill, with everything reported to be in good condition, according to the launch center.

Ren Fengjie, an official with the center's meteorological department, told Xinhua that this launch mission will take place in late autumn and early winter, with low night-time temperatures at the launch site. The meteorological staff started the status check of key equipment a month ago, and conducted a historical review and specialized weather analysis on strong winds, precipitation and low temperatures.

In recent days, they have continued to monitor the weather and analyze real-time meteorological data. Based on the changes in weather conditions at the launch site and surrounding areas, as well as key weather elements, they have laid a solid foundation for the weather forecast for the "launch window" and provided accurate and reliable meteorological services to support the mission, said Ren.

