China's Shenzhou-19 crew to conduct 86 experiments

Xinhua) 11:04, October 29, 2024

A press conference on the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceflight mission is held in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Oct. 29, 2024. Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze will carry out the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceflight mission, and Cai will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency announced at a press conference on Tuesday. The Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, said Lin Xiqiang, spokesperson of the agency. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

JIUQUAN, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts will carry out 86 space science research and technology experiments, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Tuesday.

During a press conference on the Shenzhou-19 spaceflight mission, CMSA spokesperson Lin Xiqiang, disclosed that research will cover various fields including space life science, microgravity fundamental physics, space material science, space medicine and new space technologies.

The Shenzhou-19 crew will conduct structural analysis of protein crystal growth and non-equilibrium dynamics of soft matter under microgravity conditions, said Lin.

The astronauts are expected to advance frontier research into basic theories, the development of new materials, the physiological effect mechanism of space radiation and weightlessness, hypomagnetic biological effects and molecular mechanisms.

A report on the scientific research and application development of the space station Tiangong is slated for release on the second anniversary of its completion, said Lin.

The Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship is scheduled for launch at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time) from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. It will carry Chinese astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze to the space station.

