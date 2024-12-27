Shenzhou completes 2024 missions

China Daily) 10:32, December 27, 2024

On Nov 16, the successful launch of the Tianzhou 8 cargo spacecraft marked the end of China's 2024 manned space launch missions.

On April 25, a Long March 2F carrier rocket ignited and ascended from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, successfully placing the Shenzhou XVIII manned spaceship carrying three astronauts into its designated orbit.

After reaching the Tiangong space station, Shenzhou XVIII crew members Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu carried out routine maintenance and reinforcement tasks, and conducted over 90 experiments, including studies on "space fish farming", exploration of organic molecule origins, research on plant stem cell functions, and the exposure characteristics of lubricating materials under space conditions.

On Oct 30, a Long March 2F carrier rocket carrying the Shenzhou XIX manned spacecraft launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The main tasks of the Shenzhou XIX manned spacecraft included conducting crew rotation with the Shenzhou XVIII crew, a 6-month stay at the space station, carrying out space science and application experiments, performing astronaut extravehicular activities and cargo transfers, installing and retrieving space station debris protection devices, engaging in public education and outreach activities, as well as spaceborne experiments to enhance space station operational efficiency and maximize comprehensive application benefits.

Two manned Shenzhou spacecraft were successfully launched this year, marking a solid step toward the goal of building a strong spacefaring nation. Behind the scenes are the silent dedication and collective efforts of countless aerospace personnel, supported by the comprehensive, systematic, and in-depth training and preparation of astronauts.

