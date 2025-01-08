Home>>
China's express delivery posts fast growth
(Xinhua) 13:09, January 08, 2025
Workers sort parcels at a transit hub of SF Express in Tianjin, north China, June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector handled 174.5 billion parcels in 2024, marking a surge of 21 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau announced Wednesday.
The sector's total revenue expanded 13 percent year on year to 1.4 trillion yuan (about 195 billion U.S. dollars) last year, according to the bureau.
