China's express delivery volume up significantly in Mid-Autumn Festival holiday

Xinhua) 14:19, September 18, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery volume surged in the just-finished Mid-Autumn Festival holiday due partly to the increasing demand for mooncakes, seafood and fruits.

The State Post Bureau (SPB) said that during the three-day holiday ending Tuesday, nearly 1.41 billion parcels were delivered by some 4 million couriers across the country, up 45.7 percent from the same period a year ago.

According to the SPB, sales of mooncakes, traditionally eaten during the festival, were robust, and seafood and fruits have also registered rising delivery volumes since the beginning of September.

Thanks to the government's support for consumer goods trade-ins, sales of housewares, furniture, and home appliances also helped boost the country's delivery volume.

During the holiday, the SPB also stepped up efforts to mitigate the impact of Typhoon Bebinca's landfall on the express delivery business, improving emergency response plans and strengthening dynamic management of production and operation.

