Highlights of Australian Open tennis tournament
Gao Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Gao Xinyu of China and Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Anouk Koevermans hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Gao Xinyu of China and Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Gao Xinyu hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Gao Xinyu of China and Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Anouk Koevermans hits a return during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Gao Xinyu of China and Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Gao Xinyu celebrates after winning the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Gao Xinyu of China and Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
Gao Xinyu celebrates scoring during the women's singles qualifying round 1 match between Gao Xinyu of China and Anouk Koevermans of the Netherlands at Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 7, 2025. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)
