A theater for one: 500 performances over four years warm the hearts of lonely elderly

People's Daily Online) 14:22, January 07, 2025

Liang Yongbi dances with children in Huangjueping, Jiulongpo district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Chongqing Daily/Zhou Shuangshuang)

On the morning of Dec. 17, 2024, 5-year-old Yueyue stood before 80-year-old Liang Yongbi with a bright smile, extending her hand and saying, "Ms. Liang, come dance with me!"

For Liang, the simple invitation filled her heart with warmth. As they danced together, Liang's joy was palpable, and the loneliness that had often gripped her seemed to melt away in that shared moment of happiness.

This was just one of many touching moments created by the "A Theater for One" volunteer service project, which brings companionship and joy to elderly people through personalized performances.

Since its inception in 2021, the project in Huangjueping, Jiulongpo district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, has brought warmth and companionship to countless elderly people through 500 performances, including dances and small shows. Each performance is tailored to the specific tastes of the elderly, creating not just a show, but a heartfelt connection.

The project was initiated by He Mingfeng, a retired community leader who wanted to continue supporting isolated seniors after her retirement in 2020. Starting with a few volunteers, the project has expanded to include children from local schools, adding an extra spark to the shows.

Volunteers dressed in performance costumes dance for elderly residents. (Photo/Wechat Account "Jiulongpo Fabu")

The elderly in the community, many of whom live alone, have been the main beneficiaries of these performances. For 91-year-old Zou Hongzhen, who had lived in the area for over 50 years, the performances were a joyful reminder that she hadn't been forgotten. After losing her spouse and living alone for years, Zou expressed how much she appreciated the warmth brought to her by the volunteers. "I've never been this happy before!" she said.

Similarly, 95-year-old Luo Kaixiao, who had lost his wife two years ago, finds solace in the performances. His life had grown increasingly lonely, and his hearing loss made communication difficult. But when the volunteers arrived, accompanied by children, to sing and dance for him, he smiled for the first time in a long while.

82-year-old Huang Zhongxian, who has suffered from chronic bronchitis after working in cold environments for years, lives alone in a small rented room. He spends most of his time indoors, but the performances bring a bright spot to his days. His "sky garden," created with the help of community members, and the volunteer performances have brought him a sense of joy and community. "I'm very happy when they come to perform for me," he says, his smile as warm as springtime.

Volunteers take a group photo with elderly residents. (Photo/Wechat Account "Jiulongpo Fabu")

The "A Theater for One" project is more than just entertainment—it's about filling the emotional void many elderly face and showing them that society hasn't forgotten them. He believes that the joy and love shared through these performances embody the idea that "today, we serve the elderly, and tomorrow, others will serve us."

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

