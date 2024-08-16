Feature: China sets up 15-minute fitness circles for the silver generation

Xinhua) 09:28, August 16, 2024

LANZHOU, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- With screams and cheers, the rhythmic beating of table tennis came from an indoor room for the silver generation. 60-year-old Wang Wenpeng and his friends have gathered at the community sports center located just a kilometer from their homes to play table tennis every afternoon for a long time.

The sports center was established by Yihe Community in Baiyin City of northwest China's Gansu Province last August and has evolved into a cherished arena for senior citizens like Wang.

Different regions, including Gansu, have scientifically initiated programs like 15-minute fitness circles to enhance the health of the elderly across China in recent years.

After an intense match, retired worker Wang and his friends then moved to play billiards in the adjacent room.

"The sports center welcomes the elderly free of charge, and we come to it within 15 minutes from home to keep fit," said Wang, adding that it couldn't be more convenient for him and his wife.

"I love to take exercises at the sports center. If I don't want to cook at home, my wife and I can have meals in the community canteen downstairs from the center after exercising," said Wang, adding that the meals were affordable and delicious.

Ma Yan, deputy secretary of the local Communist Party Committee, stated that the community had over 7,100 residents, including more than 1,300 individuals aged 60 and above.

"The community offers free basketball courts, football pitches, fitness facilities, table tennis and other activity rooms to the elderly," Ma said.

In addition to indoor recreational spaces, the expansion of green areas, parks and leisure zones has significantly improved opportunities for elderly residents to participate in outdoor fitness activities in the city.

More than 10 urban parks and multiple amusement parks have been built in Baiyin City. Including the elderly, surrounding residents can choose these leisure public spaces to exercise within a 15-minute walk in recent years.

In addition to northwest China, since 2016, the city of Shanghai has established elderly sports health homes that offer a wide range of services across all 16 districts of the city, including health assessments, expert guidance, equipment-based exercises aimed at improving health and preventing illness. These are catered specifically to senior citizens within a one-kilometer radius of their communities.

Statistics released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's population aged 60 and over had exceeded 297 million by the end of 2023.

Another statistic released by the Science and Education Department of China's General Administration of Sport stated that pilot projects for community sports and health centers had been established in Shanghai City, as well as Zhejiang, Hubei, Guizhou and Hainan Provinces, in 2022.

According to the department, these community sports and health centers have been encouraged to provide services such as fitness and health assessments and guidance for the elderly. 16 centers in eight different cities are now in operation.

China's aging society has brought new situations and development changes to elderly sports.

"Different communities should help make sports and health not only a habit but also a way of life for the elderly," Ma said.

