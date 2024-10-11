Celebrations held across China to mark Seniors' Day

Xinhua) 08:16, October 11, 2024

A dance team of senior citizens rehearse at a park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Volunteers perform folk dance for local seniors in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Children tap the legs for local seniors at an elderly care center in Deqing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

A volunteer gives free haircut to an elderly woman in Qintaigeng Village of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

Volunteers make dumplings with local residents in Qingtuo Town of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

An elderly woman (L) tries on new clothes in Daguozhuang Village of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Pupils talk with local seniors at a primary school in the Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A photographer takes a picture for an elderly couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A folk artist performs donkey dance for local seniors in Liaocheng, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Zhang Zhenxiang/Xinhua)

A police officer shares information on how to prevent telecom and internet fraud with local elderly residents at a park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A volunteer gives free haircut to an elderly man in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 10, 2024. A series of celebration activities were held across the country to mark the country's Seniors' Day, which falls on Oct. 11 this year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

