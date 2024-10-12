Silver-haired seniors take on university life

A teacher gives a lesson to senior citizens at the culture center of Hexi District, north China's Tianjin, April 4, 2023. Hexi District of Tianjin has set up a university for senior citizens and five branches of it in communities in recent years, providing more than 40 kinds of courses like instrumental music, vocal music, piano and intelligent life services to the middle-aged and elderly people. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

SHENYANG, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- In a bustling dance studio at the Shenyang Conservatory of Music in northeast China's Liaoning Province, students sway to the rhythm. But these aren't typical young university students -- they are seniors enrolled in the school's program for older adults.

Among them is 64-year-old Zhou Yuqin, who has embraced retirement by taking classes in dance, calligraphy and piano. "I want to improve myself in every way possible," she said.

With nearly 300 million people aged 60 and above in China, senior education programs -- often called elder universities -- are gaining popularity.

Whether it's practicing yoga, learning photography, or mastering culinary arts, the silver-haired generation is making education a central part of their retirement plans.

Since its launch in 2023, over 1,700 seniors have enrolled at the Shenyang Conservatory of Music's elder program. The university offers a diverse range of courses each semester, from music and dance to broadcasting and fine arts, leveraging its top-tier educational resources to meet the growing demand, according to Ma Yansong, director of the university's social education and training center.

For many seniors, the benefits extend far beyond acquiring new skills. Elder universities serve as vital social outlets, providing retirees a space to connect with like-minded individuals and maintain an active lifestyle.

"We need to keep our minds sharp and stay involved after retirement," Zhou noted. "These classes give us the platform to do that."

Government initiatives, such as the launch of the Seniors University of China (SUC) in 2023, are also playing a critical role. By April of this year, the institution had established 55,000 grassroots learning centers nationwide, serving over 22.14 million older students, according to the Ministry of Education.

This expansion responds to the increasing demand as more seniors view these programs as a way to enjoy retirement, said Yi Huanbin, Party chief of Liaoning Open University.

Yi added that elder universities are facilitating a shift from "medical care" to "learning care," helping seniors stay socially active and transition smoothly into retirement and new societal roles.

However, the surge in interest has created challenges. Many elder universities face a shortage of available spots, with some programs unable to keep pace with demand. Experts suggest that while progress is being made, the system needs further expansion to accommodate the country's rapidly aging population.

"We're witnessing the impact these programs have on health, social engagement, and overall quality of life," Ma said. Private organizations are also stepping in to meet this demand. Companies, nonprofits and individuals are establishing senior education programs, providing additional options for eager learners like Zhou.

