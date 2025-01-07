Xi orders all-out rescue efforts following heavy casualties in 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake

Xinhua) 13:32, January 07, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to save lives and minimize casualties following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that took a heavy toll after jolting a county in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region Tuesday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, ordered utmost efforts to treat the injured.

He also urged efforts to prevent secondary disasters, properly resettle affected residents, and handle the aftermath work effectively.

It is essential to strengthen earthquake monitoring and early warning, promptly allocate emergency rescue supplies, expedite the repair of damaged infrastructure, ensure the basic needs of residents are met, and guarantee a safe and warm winter for all, Xi said.

