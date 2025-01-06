Xi, Botswana's president exchange congratulations over 50th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 15:53, January 06, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Botswanan President Duma Boko on Monday exchanged congratulations over the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

