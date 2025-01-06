Senior official calls for thoroughly studying, implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Culture

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has called for thoroughly studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Culture.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting attended by publicity officials across the country, which was held in Beijing from Friday to Saturday.

Cai stressed efforts to provide solid ideological guarantee, powerful inspiration and favorable cultural environment for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

The CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at its core has placed cultural development at the forefront of governance since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, yielding significant achievements, he said.

The most significant achievement, according to Cai, is the establishment of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, which serves as the cultural banner of the Party in the new era.

Cai stressed the need to advance the solid implementation of the Party's innovative theories, foster a mainstream public opinion that rallies people to work together in unity, enhance the supply of cultural services and products, energize artistic creation and production, and promote the systemic preservation of cultural heritage, among others.

He also emphasized promoting the high-quality development of tourism and expanding cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Cai underlined strengthening the Party's overall leadership to continuously open new horizons in the work related to public communication and culture.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, outlined key tasks, emphasizing the need to ensure their effective implementation with a strong sense of political responsibility.

