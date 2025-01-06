Home>>
View of Yellow River in Ningxia
(Xinhua) 08:38, January 06, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows a view of the Yellow River in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)
