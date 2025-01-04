China to better regulate administrative inspections on firms

Xinhua) 12:20, January 04, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has issued a document on strictly regulating administrative inspections on companies, aiming to curb arbitrary inspections and effectively ease the burdens on companies.

Profit-driven and indiscriminate administrative inspections should be prevented to better regulate the manner in which inspections are carried out, the document said.

By the end of June this year, relevant State Council departments shall have established an inspection system that covers different levels and categories, and the existing standards for administrative inspections shall be made public.

By the end of this year, a mechanism for assisting administrative inspections in other locations should be well established, and relevant rules need to be made clear, the document added.

