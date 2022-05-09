Shenzhen-listed firms see steady performances in 2021

Xinhua) 10:35, May 09, 2022

SHENZHEN, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange recorded steady performances last year, data from the bourse showed.

The operating revenue of these firms totaled 18.3 trillion yuan (about 2.8 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 23.4 percent year on year.

The majority of revenue came from non-financial firms, which raked in 17.7 trillion yuan last year.

The net profit of firms listed on the Shenzhen bourse reached 977.62 billion yuan last year, up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

In terms of sector-wise figures, companies in over 60 percent of all sectors saw profit growth, with those in upstream mining, manufacturing and modern services as frontrunners.

The data was collected from the annual reports of 2,628 out of 2,635 Shenzhen-listed companies.

