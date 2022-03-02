Most firms on Beijing bourse report profits in 2021

Xinhua) 09:27, March 02, 2022

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- All 86 companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange had unveiled their preliminary earning figures for 2021 by Monday, with 85 reporting profits, the latest data shows.

The average net profits of the 85 firms was 85.23 million yuan (about 13.5 million U.S. dollars), according to the Beijing bourse.

A total of 43 enterprises saw their net profits exceed 50 million yuan, with Shenzhen-based battery provider BTR taking the top spot with net profits increasing 187 percent year on year to 1.42 billion yuan, the data shows.

Last year, 54 firms reported growth in net profits, with four more than doubling profits from the previous year, according to the bourse.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)