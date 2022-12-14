U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

Xinhua) 08:46, December 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Tuesday, with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

Shares of Pinduoduo and Alibaba Group Holding rose 3.1 percent and 2.24 percent, respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks.

Shares of Li Auto and NIO slipped 1.83 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively, the only two decliners in the top 10 stocks.

Wall Street's major indexes gained on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer inflation for November rose less than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 103.6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 34,108.64. The S&P 500 rose 29.09 points, or 0.73 percent, to 4,019.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 113.07 points, or 1.01 percent, to 11,256.81.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered as the best fear gauge in the stock market, dipped 9.8 percent to 22.55.

As of Monday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index, which is designed to track the performance of the 50 largest Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges by total market cap, stood at 2,614.43, marking a 0.18-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 12.22-percent loss for the year-to-date returns.

