Factbox: China makes more high-quality development progress in 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- High-quality development, the "primary task" in building China into a modern socialist country in all respects, showed further advancements in 2024 as the world's second-largest economy saw its economic power, scientific and technological capabilities, and composite national strength continue to grow, according to the government.

At a press conference held in Beijing on Friday, Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), highlighted some key achievements in terms of high-quality development last year.

Growing innovation strength -- Zhao said China rose to the 11th position in the Global Innovation Index rankings last year, and continuously made major innovation achievements, such as the lunar probe project and heavy-duty gas turbines.

Innovation-driven development also led to accelerated steps in upgrading traditional industries, developing emerging industries, planning future industries, and building a modern industrial system. In addition, high-tech manufacturing saw higher growth rates compared to the overall growth rate of the manufacturing industry, Zhao said.

Solid steps in coordinated development -- Zhao indicated that China last year thoroughly implemented coordinated regional development strategies, with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area further strengthening their roles in championing coordinated regional development.

In terms of urban-rural coordinated development, more than 3 million job opportunities were provided through work-relief programs in rural regions in 2024. Meanwhile, steady progress was made in providing urban residency registration services for people from rural regions, and urban renewal projects were rolled out in an orderly manner.

Green transition acceleration -- the country in 2024 issued guidelines on accelerating the comprehensive green transition of economic and social development as it seeks to achieve its dual carbon goals. Zhao said the large-scale equipment renewal and consumer goods trade-in programs rolled out in 2024 had boosted the consumption of more green, low-carbon and energy-saving equipment and products.

China also speeded up its implementation of major projects to protect and restore important ecosystems. In the first three quarters of 2024, the average density of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in cities at prefecture level and above had dropped by 3.6 percent year on year.

Broadened international cooperation -- China last year continued to expand its opening up and intensified efforts in building new institutions for a higher-standard open economy. Restrictions on foreign investment access in the manufacturing sector were eliminated, while the nation's imports and exports maintained relatively fast growth. China also successfully hosted the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Zhao said Belt and Road cooperation had continued to make solid progress last year, noting the signing of cooperation plans with countries including Brazil, Peru and Singapore. Also, cumulative China-Europe freight train trips had surpassed 100,000 in 2024.

Shared development for the people -- Zhao said China last year intensified efforts to stabilize employment, increase people's income and improve the quality of public services. According to NDRC data, China added 11.98 million new jobs in urban regions in the first 11 months of 2024, an increase of 180,000 year on year.

Zhao added that China had achieved another bumper harvest in 2024. Its grain output last year for the first time exceeded 700 million tonnes. The country also steadily strengthened its energy production, supply, storage and marketing systems in 2024, resulting in a greater capacity to meet energy demands during peak periods.

