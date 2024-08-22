Languages

Archive

Home>>

China's reform and opening-up: Key measures

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:11, August 22, 2024

Reform and opening-up is a crucial move in determining the future and destiny of contemporary China. Let's take a look at some of the key measures the country has released since 2012.

 

 

 

 

 

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories