Global think tank summit focuses on development uncertainties

Xinhua) 11:05, July 06, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 100 attendees discussed topics such as addressing global development uncertainties and reconstructing industrial and supply chains at the eighth Global Think Tank Summit, which ran from Thursday to Friday in Beijing.

Dialogue and communication become even more crucial amid heightened risks and uncertainties, which can facilitate collaboration among all parties to fight global challenges, said Bi Jingquan, chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges (CCIEE).

Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said, "Only by respecting the laws of the market economy and advancing trade and investment liberalization and facilitation can we enhance the stability of the global industrial and supply chains and better promote stable economic growth worldwide."

Former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero praised China's role in maintaining global stability and peace.

He said that faced with challenges such as war conflicts and the resurgence of protectionism, it is necessary to advocate for multilateralism and establish a more optimized, sustainable, and fair international order.

The summit, themed "Working together for a better world amidst multiple uncertainties," was hosted by the CCIEE.

