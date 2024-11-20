The ABCs to decoding China's poverty alleviation campaign

People's Daily Online) 22:10, November 20, 2024

Editor's Note:

"China's development is an important part of the common development of the world," President Xi Jinping said during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. "We have lifted 800 million people out of poverty, and met the poverty reduction target of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule," he said.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China fought a massive people's war against poverty and successfully eradicated extreme poverty. What you may ask were the keys for decoding China's success in poverty alleviation? Let's find out the answer!

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Xian Jiangnan)