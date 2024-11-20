Home>>
China's achievements in poverty reduction in numbers
(People's Daily App) 17:06, November 20, 2024
President Xi Jinping on Monday delivered an important speech at Session I of the 19th G20 Summit under the title "Building a Just World of Common Development" in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Over the past 40 years, China has enabled nearly 800 million people to lift themselves out of poverty, accounting for over 75 percent of global poverty reduction during this period. Let's take a closer look at China's remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation.
