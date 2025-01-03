Brazil establishes committee to prepare for BRICS Summit in July

Xinhua) 11:07, January 03, 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The Rio de Janeiro City Hall has established a committee to coordinate all activities and projects related to Brazil's presidency of the BRICS group this year, including the BRICS Summit in July, the state-run Agencia Brasil reported Thursday.

According to the Official Gazette of the Rio municipality, the newly formed Rio BRICS Committee will provide institutional and financial support for relevant projects and events organized by public entities, international organizations, and non-profit civil associations that may be included in the BRICS Rio Calendar.

Over 100 official meetings are scheduled between February and July, though all will be held in Brasilia. As of now, only the summit has been confirmed to take place in Rio de Janeiro.

The document notes that the BRICS Summit will position Rio as Brazil's hub for strategic international events, enhancing the city's role in advancing diplomacy and international relations.

