Interview: BRICS "clearly committed" to inclusive economic globalization, says South African scholar

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- BRICS is "clearly committed" to a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, said a South African scholar.

Andre Thomashausen, professor emeritus of International Law at the University of South Africa, made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua following the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia.

BRICS champions a form of globalization that promotes inclusive economic development worldwide to ensure that small and struggling nations are not left behind, he said.

During the 16th BRICS Summit, leaders called for promoting peace, a more representative and fairer international order, a reinvigorated and reformed multilateral system, as well as sustainable development and inclusive growth.

"Evidently, the call to see greater justice in international relations is a worldwide and very pressing issue," said the professor. "We have seen anarchy in the international legal system. We have seen powerful nations simply ignoring what the International Court of Justice is saying and proceeding in the exclusive pursuit of their own national interests."

In terms of the strengthening of the New Development Bank (NDB), Thomashausen noted that the NDB has already offered "significant support here in South Africa with very crucial strategic projects such as the modernization of the National Railway system, which is crucial for the success of South Africa's export," referring to a 5 billion rand (about 282 million U.S. dollars) loan agreement signed in August by the NDB with Transnet, South Africa's leading freight transport and logistics company, to support the modernization and improvement of its freight rail sector.

He also stressed the need to build a BRICS committed to innovation with member countries acting as pioneers of high-quality development.

It is important for the world, especially in energy production, to shift from fossil fuels to non-carbon-emitting sources like nuclear, solar, and wind energy, he said, calling China "the global leader in this transformation."

When it comes to solidarity within the Global South, Thomashausen said that dialogue, communication, and truly listening to one another will foster greater unity and understanding within the Global South.

In Thomashausen's opinion, the reform of the global governance system and the financial architecture, the promotion of high-quality development, and the pursuit of sustainable, lasting development are the greatest challenges facing humanity today.

He said that the 16th BRICS Summit has rightly put these at the center of their debates, voicing confidence that the promises and well-intentioned declarations will surely be followed by concrete actions and specific measures.

"Brick by brick, we will build a better BRICS," he concluded.

